The Kingsport Mets and Elizabethton Twins picked up series opening wins on Sunday.

The Mets, changing their names to the ‘Spirit’ for the day, defeated Johnson City 7-6. The Spirit changed their name as part of the city’s centennial celebration, wearing special jerseys for the game.

Elizabethton defeated Pulaski in its series opener, 12-3. The Twins loved the number three Sunday. Three runners crossed the plate in three consecutive innings, the 4th, 5th and 6th.