Magnitude 2.6 earthquake confirmed in Lenoir City

WATE 6 On Your Side Published:

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) – A Magnitude 2.6 earthquake was confirmed in Lenoir City, Sunday morning.

The United States Geological Survey reports it happened around 6:00 a.m. and spanned a radius of 9.8 kilometers or about 6 miles.

No damage or injuries were reported because of the earthquake.

Earthquakes of this magnitude are usually felt, but are not frequently associated with any serious damage.

The USGS wants to hear from anyone in the affected area. Click here to visit their website and answer a survey that will help their research.

