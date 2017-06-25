Kingsport Mets take field as ‘Kingsport Spirit’ to celebrate city’s centennial

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Kingsport Mets sported a special uniform to help honor the city in their home opener Sunday night.

The KMets changed their name for Sunday’s game and instead took the field as the Kingsport Spirit.

Kingsport mayor John Clark says it’s the team’s way of participating in the city’s centennial celebration.

“They went to the Kingsport archives, and they chose the pictures that they wanted to display on these shirts,” Clark said.

Mayor Clark also threw out the first pitch for Sunday’s game against the Johnson City Cardinals.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.