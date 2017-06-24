Yard sale benefits JCPD’s Shop with a Cop

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Tri-Cities shoppers were busy Saturday morning taking advantage of good deals all while benefitting children in our region.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from Saturday’s yard sale at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church will go toward Johnson City Police Department’s Shop with a Cop, a program that allows dozens of local children to go on a Christmas shopping spree with police officers.

“Just having the community’s support in this way by having a yard sale where people can come get treasures for themselves is really important to making sure that happens in December,” said organizer Amber Keller.

After the event wrapped up, several local charities came in to take whatever items were left to their organizations.

Organizers say the yard sale raised $5,100.

