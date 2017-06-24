Wounded veteran unexpectedly given new motorized wheelchair



ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – A wounded veteran from North Carolina was given a surprise gift he never expected Saturday evening – a brand new tank wheel chair.

Jeremy Young was shot 13 times in 2012, after one of his Afghani counterparts opened fire on him and his comrades.

His leg was later amputated, and he suffered severe nerve damage in both his arms.

At a surprise ceremony in Elizabethton Saturday, the Road Warrior Foundation gave Young his new tank chair, donated by a power sports company in Springfield, Missouri.

Young says the tank chair will give him more opportunities to spend time outdoors, doing some of his favorite actives like hunting and fishing.

“This is going to help me out tremendously, I’ll be able to enjoy it, I won’t just be in pain all the time,” said Young.

“Giving such a capability to a fellow wounded veteran is second to none,” said Jason Baxley, Mid-Atlantic Regional Director of the Road Warrior Foundation. “You don’t have this opportunity every day.”

Road Warrior Foundation officials estimate Young’s new tank chair costs between $12,000 and $20,000.

