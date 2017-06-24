TBI: Wanted Kingsport couple possibly spotted in New York

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed to News Channel 11 Saturday that it has received information of a possible sighting and subsequent search for Jarret Cole Heitmann and Makayla Danielle Stilwell in Ulster County, New York.

Heitmann and Stilwell are wanted by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI in connection with a robbery and shooting incident that occurred on June 20th in Kingsport. Both are charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Kidnapping, two counts of Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment and Especially Aggravated Robbery.

The TBI says the couple remains at large.

According to the TBI, New York State Police also issued a news release about this encounter.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.