Rhythms and Rides Festival underway in Downtown Kingsport



KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Rhythms and Rides Festival is underway in Downtown Kingsport.

The festival includes music, cars and entertainment, with three live bands taking the stage, big wheel races for kids and a car show.

The event is free to the public, but organizers are accepting donations to raise money for Holston Home, which lends a place to live or a helping hand to children in need.

“It’s super important that we get everybody to realize that there are kids in our own country that don’t have a family or don’t have a good family situation; they need our help to be successful in life,” said organizer Keith Corrigan.

The Rhythms and Rides Festival wraps up at 8 p.m.

