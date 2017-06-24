Officials say over 120 buried in China landslide

BEIJING (AP) – Officials say more than 120 people were buried by a landslide that caused huge rocks and a mass of earth to come crashing into their homes in a mountain village in southwestern China.

The Sichuan provincial government says the landslide, which came from a mountain, engulfed a cluster of 62 homes and a hotel in the village of Xinmo in Mao County at about 6 a.m. Saturday. Officials say 1.6 kilometers (1 mile) of road were buried in the disaster.

The provincial government says more than 120 people were buried by the landslide. State broadcaster China Central Television cited a rescuer as saying five bodies had been found.

The official Sichuan Daily newspaper said on its microblog that rescuers pulled out three people, two of whom had survived.

