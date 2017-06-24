Mastiff named Martha wins world’s ugliest dog

By Published:
Martha, a Neapolitan mastiff, stands on stage after winning the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair on Friday, June 23, 2017, in Petaluma, Calif. Martha is owned by Shirley Zinder, of Sebastopol, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) – A 125-pound gentle giant named Martha has been crowned the winner of the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest.

The gassy Neapolitan Mastiff was a favorite of the Northern California crowd from the start at the Friday night contest, often plopping down on her side on stage.

She was rescued when she was nearly blind, but after several surgeries can see again, according to her handler Shirley Zindler.

She waddles away with $1,500, a flashy trophy and a trip to New York for media appearances, all things she could hardly care less about.

She beat out 13 other dogs, most of them much older and much smaller.

Moe, a 16-year-old Brussels Griffon-pug mix, came in second.

Chase, a 14-year-old Chinese Crested-Harke mix, came in third.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

