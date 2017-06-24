Girl dies after 2 children found in pool

STERLING, Va. (AP) – Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office say a 2-year-old girl has drowned and a 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after both were found in a residential pool.

The sheriff’s office said Saturday the children were both unconscious when discovered by a family member.

Both were transported to Lansdown Campus of Inova Loudoun Hospital, where the girl died.

The boy was later taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Authorities say the incident is under investigation.

