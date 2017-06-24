Former NC college football player fatally shot outside Raleigh restaurant

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a Friday night fatal shooting in the parking lot of the Bahama Breeze restaurant located in the 3300 block of Wake Forest Road near Interstate 440.

Anthony Domonique Lennon, 24, was found just before 10 p.m. lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. Lennon was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to WNCT, Lennon was a former football player for East Carolina University. He is listed on the ECU football website as a player from 2011 to 2015.

Lennon started all 12 regular season games in his last year at ECU, but was ineligible to play during a bowl game, according to the ECU website.

One woman reported hearing the shooting, seeing a man who had been shot, and two men running from the scene in opposite directions.

“It’s very sad. It looks like a young guy,” said Linda Graham, who was dining at the restaurant. “It’s very sad; it’s heartbreaking because you hate to see their lives cut short like this.”

Before attending ECU, Lennon graduated from Nansemond-Suffolk Academy in Suffolk, Virginia, the ECU website said.

Lennon leaves behind a son, according to Baynard Mason, who played football with Lennon and created a GoFundMe page on Saturday.

“The 2009 Nansemond-Suffolk Academy Varsity Football team is broken hearted upon hearing of the passing of Domonique. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this troubling time,” a statement from former teammates to CBS North Carolina said.

Police say no one is in custody and no suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.