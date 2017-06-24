Former ETSU Buc Hagan Owenby makes professional baseball debut

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Twins opened their season Friday night with a double-header against Danville, and there was a familiar face in the opposing dugout.

Former ETSU catcher Hagen Owenby was playing for Danville tonight after being selected by the Braves in the 12th round of this year’s MLB draft.

Owenby was a star for ETSU, hitting .347 with 37 home runs and 149 rbi’s in his 3 years with the Bucs. Owenby, who was the D.H. Friday night, says its been a quick turnaround going from college ball to the minors in just a few days, but he’s thrilled to be getting his start just a few miles down the road from ETSU.

“It’s awesome. I got a lot of people texting me saying ‘hey, I’m going to try and make a game this week. It’s not too far away and then we also come back to Johnson City and play the Cardinals not too long from here. So it’s really awesome to be able to play all of these teams around about an hour span from where I used to go to school and see all of the people that actually followed me in college kind of get to follow me as well in pro baseball by actually getting to watching me, not just the internet.”