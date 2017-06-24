Abingdon’s Zach Osborne finds the podium at Tennessee National

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN- A podium finish at Muddy Creek had always proved elusive for Zach Osborne. But the Abingdon native was determined to change that on Saturday.

Osborne won the Moto #2 feature, after finishing fifth in the Moto #1 feature race. It was Osborne’s first moto win at Muddy Creek. His fifth and first place finishes gave him a second place overall finish to put him on the podium.

“Feels great,” said Osborne. “It’s a big monkey off my back and it was just really nice there in that second moto to get off to a good start and know I had a chance. I kind of messed up the start in the first moto and didn’t really give myself a great chance. Fifth in the first moto and first in the second moto for second overall is a good day for me here at Muddy Creek. I extended my points lead too, I think, thirty now, so it’s really good.”

Aaron Plessinger captured the overall win after winning Moto #1 and finishing second in Moto #2.