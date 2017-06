BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Virginia State Police confirmed troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Buchanan County, Va.

According to a VSP news release, two-vehicle, head-on crash happened around 6:50 p.m. on Route 460 in the county.

VSP said one person has died in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

