MEADOWVIEW, VA (WJHL) – Virginia State Police confirmed they are on the scene of a crash on Interstate 81 in Meadowview, Va. involving a tractor trailer and a car.

According to VSP, the crash happened near mile marker 25 on I-81 in Washington County.

Police told us they have received reports of injuries, but the extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

State troopers said the right lane is blocked but should reopen in the next half hour.

