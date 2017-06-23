Tri-Cities Paralympic medalist Blake Leeper returns to the track, qualifies for semifinals in Sacramento

(WJHL) – Tri-Cities Paralympic medalist Blake Leeper had a successful return to the track on Thursday night in Sacramento.

Running against able-bodied athletes, Leeper finished third in his heat in the 400 meters at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, and grabbed the last spot for tonight’s semifinals.

Leeper’s time of 45.52 seconds beat his personal best by over half a second, and was better than four Olympians who were eliminated from competition.

He finished 16th overall and will run again tonight.

The Top 6 from the event are expected to make Team USA for the World Championships in London in August.

