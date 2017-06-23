Tennessee coach Holly Warlick announces departure of Diamond Deshields

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee head women’s basketball coach Holly Warlick announced Friday that Diamond DeShields is no longer with the program.

“Diamond has opted to forego her final collegiate season,” Warlick said. “She earned a degree from UT and now has a chance to play professionally.

The redshirt junior guard, who transferred from North Carolina, has graduated from Tennessee, and Warlick said in a statement DeShields now has a chance to play professionally.

The 6-foot-1 DeShields led Tennessee scoring an average of 17.4 points last season. The Lady Vols lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament after losing their Southeastern Conference Tournament opener.

“I am pleased with the commitment of our talented group of returnees and highly-regarded freshman class, and I have been encouraged with the talent, chemistry, attitude, work ethic and intensity that have been displayed thus far during off-season workouts. Our staff can’t wait to continue building on that. We look forward to welcoming senior Kortney Dunbar and freshman Evina Westbrook to campus for the second summer session and are very excited about the future of this program, both for the upcoming season and in the years to come.”