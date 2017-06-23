Technology gives boost to infant death cold case in Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) – New technology is helping Virginia authorities investigate the death of an infant more than 20 years ago.

The baby girl was found dead inside a bag at the Lilian Vernon Warehouse in Virginia Beach in 1996 and has never been identified. Local news media outlets report that the baby’s body was wrapped in a red polo shirt in a bag hanging in a women’s locker room.

Police say a phenotyping test was recently performed that helps authorities to identify the girl’s ancestry.

The test showed that the baby was more than 94 percent East Asian descent. Police say the infant’s parents are of Cambodian, Dai, Lahu, Vietnamese or Filipino lineage.

Police say the test results help them narrow down the investigation from several thousand warehouse employees to less than 100.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)