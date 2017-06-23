TBI: Investigation underway into allegations of possible election law violations in Bluff City

BLUFF CITY, TN (WJHL) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials confirmed that special agents are investigating allegations of potential election law violations that reportedly happened during the municipal election in Bluff City back in May.

TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart said the investigation into allegations was requested by 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubus.

Earhart said the investigation is active and ongoing at this time, and no additional information was released.

