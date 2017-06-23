Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs speaker at Greeneville Champions Dinner

GREENEVILLE — The 17th annual boys and girls club champion dinner took place Thursday night in Greeneville.

And there to help raise money for the boys & girls club was former Tennessee Volunteer quarterback Josh Dobbs, who was selected in the 4th round of the recent NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He joins a long list of Vols who have spoken at the dinner, including Pat Summit, Al Wilson and Butch Jones.

Dobbs was happy to make some time for the kids during his break before the start of camp.

“It’s just an honor to come nad bet apart of the boys and girls club to see what they do on a daily basis and impact the lives of kids across the country whether it be Knoxville, Atlanta or up in Pittsburgh.” Going through mini camp and ota’s has been great to get my feet wet and start understanding the playbook and get a jump start to hit camp and the season running so I’m excited about the opportunity in front of me and I’ll be excited when August but I’m going to enjoy these couple of weeks off.”