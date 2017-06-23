Smithsonian exhibit opens Saturday at Warriors’ Path State Park

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- This summer, you don’t have to travel to Washington D.C. to see a Smithsonian exhibit.

A traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian is opening in Kingsport June 24th at Warriors’ Path State Park. It’s the first Tennessee stop for the Smithsonian’s “Museum on Main Street” program. The exhibit is called “Water|Ways.”

“It’s a look at water as a resource for life biologically, environmentally, but also maybe some surprising ways to think about how water is important to us spiritually, important in our heritage, important in our settlement,” Director for The Smithsonian Institute’s Museum on Main Street Carol Harsh said.

“Come ready to be surprised,” Paul McCoy with Humanities Tennessee said. “You will not believe how many ways water touches your life.” Humanities Tennessee helped bring the exhibit to Tennessee.

In one interactive display you can see how many gallons of water it takes to manufacture different items. For example, according to the display, it takes 240 gallons of water to manufacture a smartphone.

You can also learn how your ten minute shower will impact the water supply one hundreds years down the road.

Another display is called “Home is Where the Water Is.” “Here in Kingsport, Kings Port, it’s a port on the river. Civilizations are established on water ways because they’re natural transportation. Kingsport is here because it had a reliable transportation source in the Holston River and it ended up being a jumping off point for westward expansion into what became Tennessee,” Sarah Leedy, park manager for Warrior’s Path State Park said.

In addition to the interactive exhibit, there will be a water-themed art show, a lecture series, and special “kid-friendly” water activities. You can find a schedule of events here: WaterWaysFlyer_

“If people can leave this exhibit and think about water in a different way and not take it for granted that’s the ultimate take away,” McCoy said.

You can find the exhibit in the recreation building on Duck Island at Warrior’s Path State Park. Starting Saturday, the free exhibit will be open seven days a week from 12-6 p.m. Catch it before it ends on August 6th.

