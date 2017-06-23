News Channel 11 looks back on company’s Founder’s Day of Caring

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – One week ago today was our Founder’s Day at News Channel 11 — the day we mark the anniversary of our company’s founding by giving back to this community that supports us every day.

This year we decided to help an amazing local program that helps children and families get ready to go back to school.

As ABC Tri-Cities’ Ann Carter reports it was a productive day that came with a big surprise, and the realization there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s