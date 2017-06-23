Nashville songwriters to be honored by the Queen of England

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Nashville area songwriters are receiving a major honor coming from the Queen of England.

Keith and Kristyn Getty are contemporary hymn writers originally from Ireland who made Nashville their home.

They will travel back across the Atlantic to be honored with the Officer of the Order of the British Empire.

The award honors contributions to society, and the Gettys are happy to receive the honor.

“Over the summer, we go home and you have to choose a hat,” the couple said. “What happens is there are formalities to these things which are very exciting. We go to London to one of the two palaces. We have to get all dressed up and it it’s not the Queen. We met someone in the Royal family. Kristyn is hoping its Kate (Middleton).”

This Sunday, millions of people around the world will participate in singing worldwide hymns.

They will be singing a hymn the Gettys wrote called, “For The Cause.”

The Gettys also just released an album with the same hymn sung by children’s choirs around the world.