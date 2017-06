Make-A-Wish let Daytime Tri-Cities tag along while revealing a special backyard playground for a 4 year-old from Elizabethton. James wished for a backyard play space filled with sensory and special needs equipment that will help him learn and grow. With the help of Lowe’s in Elizabethton, James’ big wish reveal came just two days before his birthday!

If you want to learn how you can help with the Make-A-Wish chapter of Northeast Tennessee, you can visit ETN.Wish.org or call (423)-629-9474.