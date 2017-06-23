Kunzman Resigns at UVA-Wise, Clyburn Named Interim Head Coach

WISE – – Head Coach Kristin Kunzman resigned her position at the helm of the women’s basketball program at UVa-Wise Friday. Kunzman is leaving the College to return to her alma mater Millersville University to serve on the women’s basketball staff. Elise Clyburn, who served as assistant coach last season has been promoted to Interim Head Coach for the 2017-2018 season. Additionally, Alex Stam will remain with the program as an assistant coach.

“We appreciate the leadership that Coach Kunzman provided the women’s program and the foundation for continuing success,” stated Interim Director of Athletics Kendall Rainey. “Coach Clyburn is committed to the values and culture of UVa-Wise and has demonstrated a passion for NCAA Division II. We are excited for her to lead the Cavaliers into the upcoming season.”

Kunzman guided the program for six seasons, including a 21-win season with Clyburn as the lead assistant last winter. The win total marked the most for the school since becoming a NCAA Division II member.

“Coach Kunzman established a strong culture within our program and I fully intend to build upon that,” remarked Clyburn. “I’m overly excited to serve as interim Head Coach at UVa-Wise. I would like to thank Chancellor Donna P. Henry, Director of Athletics Kendall Rainey and former Head Coach Kristin Kunzman for giving me the opportunity to join the Cavalier Family.”

Clyburn played collegiately at Saint Leo University (Fla.) where she was a four-year letter winner. A two-time team captain, she was named the team’s most valuable player after aiding the Lions to the most conference wins in school history as a senior.

“I’m looking forward to the team returning to campus so we can continue to build on the success we have achieved both on and off the court,” mentioned Clyburn. “With our returning players and group of newcomers, I am eager for preseason practice to begin.”

Prior to coming to UVa-Wise, Clyburn served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at the University of Mobile in Mobile, Ala. as well as an assistant at Shorter University in Rome, Ga.

This year, she participated in the Moving Up 2017 professional development program hosted at Duke University. Active in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, Clyburn was a WBCA Roundtable Presenter during the association’s convention in 2015. In 2013, she was one of 50 coaches selected to participate in the “WBCA So You Want to be a Coach Program.”

Clyburn obtained a bachelor’s degree in business marketing from Saint Leo University before adding a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Shorter University.

Practice for the women’s basketball team will commence on Oct. 13.