Kingsport’s Fun Fest store opens Friday

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The store honoring Kingsport’s annual tradition is now open. The Fun Fest Store opened Friday at 9:00 a.m.

According to Fun Fest’s website, you can find the merchandise as the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce’s Gift Shop. The shop says it also has a number of Kingsport specialty items.

The Fun Fest Store is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The store will be closed on July 4.

Organizers say hours for the Fun Fest Store will be modified during the week of Fun Fest.

For more information about the store and Kingsport's biggest summer event