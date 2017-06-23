Johnson City Schools cancel ‘Back to School Bash’; donations needed for students

By Published:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Schools canceled its ‘Back to School Bash’ after not being able to secure the funding needed to throw the event.

The bash is meant to bring in different agencies and organizations to provide different services, in addition to students leaving with backpacks and school supplies.

The event was scheduled to happen some time in July, but Director of Instruction and Communications, Dr. Debra Bentley said funding was not available.

“Due to cuts in funding of those agencies, perhaps loss of grant funds the money was not there to secure what we needed in order to have this event at the level we feel is important to host,” Dr. Bentley said.

She said students will still get the school supplies they need.

Johnson City Schools are in the process of collecting items.

If you would like to donate school supplies you can contact Johnson City Schools at 423.434.5200.

