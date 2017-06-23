Johnson City officials say update on fire chief search expected next week

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The City of Johnson City told News Channel 11 an update on the new fire chief search is expected next week.

As we reported earlier this month, the city narrowed the fire chief candidates down to three and none of the people up for the top spot at the fire department are local.

Mark Davis serves with the Charleston, S.C. Fire Department, Ted Padgett works in Dallas, Texas and James Stables is employed by Palm Bay, Florida.

We will continue to follow developments in the hiring of Johnson City’s fire chief and will bring you updates on-air and online as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s