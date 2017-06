The Jericho Shrine Rodeo is coming to the Appalachian Fairgrounds both Friday and Saturday night. Miss Rodeo USA, Brittany Howard and Shriners representative, Bud Campbell, talked to Chris about the upcoming festivities!

The gates to the Jericho Shriners Pro Rodeo will open at 5 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m. at the Appalachian Fairgrounds. For more information you can call (423) – 538 – 0801 or visit jerichoshrine.com/rodeo.