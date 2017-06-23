Harper’s 10th-inning single lifts Nationals past Reds 6-5

By Published:

By DAVID GINSBURG
AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) – Bryce Harper singled in the winning run in the 10th inning, Brian Goodwin homered twice and the Washington Nationals got a solid performance from their bullpen in a 6-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

Anthony Rendon and Daniel Murphy also homered for the Nationals, who trailed 5-2 in the sixth before coming back to deal the Reds their 12th loss in 13 games.

Trea Turner singled off Raisel Iglesias (2-2) with one out in the 10th and took third on a single by Goodwin before Harper hit a liner that struck the right-field wall on one bounce.

Matt Albers (3-1) pitched the 10th to cap an impressive night for the Nationals’ bullpen, a maligned group that blanked the Reds on one hit over the final five innings.

