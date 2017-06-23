Former Vols Coleman, Gatlin qualify for World Championship team

SACRAMENTO, California – Christian Coleman and Justin Gatlin qualified for the World Championship team on day two of the USATF Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Sacramento State’s Hornet Stadium.

Gatlin won the 100m dash with a time of 9.95 seconds in the final. Coleman finished second with a mark of 9.98 seconds as both finished in the top three to secure berths at the 2017 World Championship in London. Gatlin recorded his fastest time of the 2017 season to lock up the first spot as he was able to get to the line just before Coleman. Coleman recorded a time under 10 seconds for the sixth time in the 2017 calendar year.

Coleman and Gatlin qualified for the finals in the 100m by running the fastest two times in the semifinals. Each #VFL won their heat as Coleman posted a time of 10.02 seconds while running into a headwind to claim heat one. Gatlin followed that up with a time of 10.04 in the second heat as they both booked their spots in the 100m finals.

Nathan Strother finished 11th in the semifinals of the 400m dash as he posted a time of 45.25. That mark was fifth in his heat, one spot out of an automatic qualifying place. Strother finishes his season ranked second in school history in the 400m dash. He posted a time of 45.07 at the NCAA East Prelims earlier this year.

Tianna Bartoletta (formerly Tianna Madison) did not make it out of the women’s semifinals as she recorded a time of 11.35 to finish in 14th place. Bartoletta will aim to make the world championship team in the long jump on Saturday afternoon. Bartoletta was the Olympic Gold Medalist in Rio in the long jump.

USATF Championship Schedule

Thursday’s Schedule

Men’s 100m First Round: 1. Christian Coleman, 9.93 (+0.2); 3. Justin Gatlin, 10.00 (+1.2)

Men’s 400m First Round: 9. Nathan Strother 45.17

Men’s Hammer: 10. Seth Whitener, 66.55m (218-4)

Women’s 100m First Round: 12. Tianna Bartoletta, 11.07 (+1.4)

Women’s 10,000m Final: 7. Liz Costello, 32:28.05; 12. Chelsea Blaase, 33:41.04

Friday’s Schedule

Men’s 100m Final: 1. Justin Gatlin, 9.95 (-0.7); 2. Christian Coleman, 9.98 (-0.7)

Men’s 100m Semifinal: 1. Christian Coleman, 10.02 (-1.4); 2. Justin Gatlin, 10.04 (-1.6)

Men’s 400m Semifinal: 11. Nathan Strother, 45.25

Women’s 100m Semifinal: 14. Tianna Bartoletta, 11.35 (-1.2)

Saturday’s Schedule

Men’s 200m First Round: Christian Coleman, Justin Gatlin (Saturday, 2:48 p.m. ET)

Men’s 400m Final: Nathan Strother (Saturday, 4:31 p.m. ET)

Men’s 110m Hurdles First Round: Aries Merritt (Saturday, 2:20 p.m. ET)

Men’s Discus: Tavis Bailey (Saturday, 3:40 p.m. ET)

Women’s 200m First Round: Felicia Brown (Saturday, 3:15 p.m. ET)

Women’s Long Jump: Tianna Bartoletta (Saturday, 3:45 p.m. ET)

Sunday’s Schedule

Men’s 200m Final: Christian Coleman, Justin Gatlin (Sunday, 5:33 p.m. ET)

Men’s 200m Semifinal: Christian Coleman, Justin Gatlin (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET)

Men’s 110m Hurdles Final: Aries Merritt (Sunday, 5:53 p.m. ET)

Men’s 110m Hurdles Semifinal: Aries Merritt (Sunday, 4:04 p.m. ET)

Women’s 200m Final: Felicia Brown (Sunday, 5:43 p.m. ET)

Women’s 200m Semifinal: Felicia Brown (Sunday, 3:20 p.m. ET)