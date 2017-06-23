Food City Friday: Chef Joe makes Bacon & Blue Cheese Burgers

For Food City Friday, Chef Joe makes some delicious bacon and blue cheese burgers!

You can find all the ingredients for this delicious recipes at FoodCity.com.

Chef Joe’s Bacon-Bleu Burger

2 lb low fat ground beef

1 pkg large Vienna buns

8 oz crumbled bleu cheese

2 tbs Dale’s Steak Seasoning

1 tsp liquid smoke

5 ea slices, thick sliced smoked bacon

1 tbs black pepper

1 ea large white onion

1 c thin sliced portabella mushrooms

1 stk butter

1 tbs Worcestershire sauce

Green leaf lettuce

Cut the bacon strips into 1” pieces. Chop in a small food processor until finely chopped. Slice the onion into thin slices and separate the rings, discarding the centers.

Gently combine the ground beef with the chopped bacon, bleu cheese, steak seasoning, liquid smoke, and black pepper. Make 5 equal balls of the meat mix. Press the balls down until patties are flattened to about ½” larger than the diameter of the buns.

In a skillet, heat ½ stick of butter (4 tbs) until melted. Set the heat to medium, and add the onions rings and mushrooms. Sauté until mushrooms are softened and onions are translucent. Remove to a paper towel lined plate to allow to drain. Reduce heat to low.

Add the remaining ½ stick of butter and heat until melted. Add the Worcestershire sauce, set heat on medium low and add the burgers. Allow to slow cook for 10 minutes. Flip and cook an additional 8 minutes. Drain the skillet and turn heat to medium high. Brown the burgers, 2-3 minutes per side, set aside and tent with foil.

Optional: Mix the following for a piquant sauce for the burgers: 1 c mayonnaise, 2 tbs Dijon mustard, 2 tbs prepared horse radish, ½ tsp garlic powder, ½ tsp of juice from bottled sliced jalapenos, and ¼ tsp cayenne pepper. This can be prepared ahead and refrigerated until burgers are ready.

Place a burger on the bottom half of a bun, add some of the sliced mushroom and onion mix, top with a leaf of green lettuce, and (optionally) add a dollop of the sauce. Top with the remainder of the bun and serve with kettle cooked chips.