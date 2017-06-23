Fitzgerald Peterbilt ruck show hits Bristol dragway June 30 and July 1st

BRISTOL, Tenn. (June 23, 2017) – A new big rig truck show event rumbles into Thunder Valley in just a week.

The Fitzgerald Peterbilt Semi Casual truck show is a laid back event that will take place at legendary Bristol Dragway on Friday, June 29 and Saturday, July 1. The show will feature a big rig judged truck show, two of the fastest diesel powered drag cars in the country, food, games, vendors, fireworks, a truck light show and much more. The event is free and open to the public.

“Families and truck enthusiasts will not want to miss out on this exciting and new Fitzgerald Peterbilt Semi Casual truck show next weekend,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Dragway. “When the Fitzgerald family decides to put their power behind something – they do it right – and we’re thrilled they decided to bring their top-notch event to legendary Thunder Valley.”

The event, which was previously held near Fitzgerald’s headquarters in Crossville, Tenn., begins at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 30 with diesel drag car testing, a motorcycle stunt show and a state-of-the-art truck light show featuring numerous big rigs on display. Saturday will provide a full day of action, beginning at 10 a.m., as the big rig truck show kicks into high gear, with judging done by fellow truck show participants and the opportunity to race their big rigs down the dragstrip. Also, Ryan Milliken will power the world’s fastest radial tire diesel powered drag car against Michael Dalton’s 1,800 horsepower tube chassis diesel powered RAM truck, with the winner earning $5,000 that will be donated to the charity of their choice. The day will end with a motorcycle stunt show and an impressive fireworks display.

“We are excited to bring this event to Bristol for 2017, said Tommy Fitzgerald Jr. “The show has a little something for just about everyone. The trucks that will be on display are among the best looking custom trucks in the country. It’s going to be an exciting weekend at Thunder Valley!”

If you are interested in showcasing your big rig, please visit www.FitzgeraldTruckShow.com, to fill out the required application. Those who bring their rigs should arrive between Thursday, June 29 from 2-9 p.m. to Friday, June 30 from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. Registration is $60 and includes a gift bag, dinner on Friday night and breakfast on Saturday morning. Awards from the show will include Top 25, People’s Choice, Best Paint, Best Interior, Best Engine and Furthest Traveled.