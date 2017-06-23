E&H Women’s Swimming Receives Scholastic Honors From CSCAA

NORFOLK, Va. – For an eighth semester in a row, the Emory & Henry College Women’s Swimming Team has earned academic honors from the College Swimming Coaches Association of America. As a team, the Wasps have once again been named Scholar All-America while one swimmer garnered Scholar All-America accolades.

E&H boasted the 29th-best GPA among all NCAA Division III women’s swimming programs with a 3.57 cumulative grade point average. The mark was the best in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, leading Washington and Lee University (3.39), Hollins University (3.34), Sweet Briar College (3.32), Bridgewater College (3.14) and Randolph-Macon College (3.09). Connecticut College boasted a team average of 3.78 to lead Division III.

The Team Scholar All-America award is presented to college and university swimming & diving teams, which have achieved a team grade point average of 3.0 or higher. The award is presented twice annually, once in the fall semester and once in the spring semester. The CSCAA honors teams from each of the NCAA’s three divisions, NAIA and NJCAA. For the spring semester, 142 different NCAA Division III women’s programs achieved the Scholar All-America standard.

CSCAA Executive Director Joel Shinofield cited Emory & Henry’s success, noting: “Coach Cody Skinner has done an exceptional job building a top program in the pool and the classroom at Emory & Henry.” He added, “We are very fortunate to have schools like Emory & Henry and people like President Jake Schrum and Director of Athletics Myra Sims who support these exceptional student-athletes.”

Individually, recent graduate Michaela Nolte (Hillsborough, N.C.) was chosen as a Scholar All-America to go along with All-ODAC First Team and individual ODAC Championships in the 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard breaststroke. She was also named the ODAC/Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance Scholar-Athlete of the Year and CoSIDA Academic All-District.

The Scholar All-America Award is presented to those who achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the semester, or cumulative average, and competed at their respective national championship meet. Nolte competed at the 2016 NCAA Division III Championships in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard and 200-yard breaststrokes.

Nolte was one of seven ODAC swimmers to be named Scholar All-America and one of 997 nationally across all divisions of intercollegiate swimming. There were 954 swimmers tabbed as Honorable Mention Scholar All-America for a total of 1,954 different honorees from 273 different institutions.