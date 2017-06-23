Delta plane from Indianapolis makes emergency landing at TRI

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A flight had made an emergency landing at Tri-Cities Airport tonight.

We’ve learned a Delta flight was diverted to Blountville.

Airport spokesperson Kristie Haulsee told News Channel 11 that emergency crews are responding to a report of a Delta flight that needed to make a landing due to smoke in the cockpit.

The Federal Aviation Administration told us the flight has landed safely at the airport around 5:40 p.m.

The following is a statement from the FAA:

Delta 1534, an MD88, declared an emergency after the crew reported smoke in the cockpit and cabin and is diverting to Tri-Cities Airport. The flight departed Indianapolis International Airport and was headed to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Update to follow upon landing.”

Sullivan County Emergency Management Director Jim Bean told us emergency crews were sent to the airport where they were standing by to respond.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will bring you updates as we get them.

