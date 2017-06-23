Children celebrate ETSU’s Olympic Day 2017

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Thursday, children of all ages celebrated the olympic movement at East Tennessee State University’s ‘Olympic Day 2017’.

The event took place at Science Hill High School’s Kermit Tipton Stadium.

Children ages 5 to 12 from different organizations around the region participated.

ETSU Director of Olympics Training Site, Meg Stone said the annual event allows local children to get a sample of all olympic sports.

“Every sport that we have is associated with the olympic games. And it’s to celebrate and to give the children an opportunity to try some of these sports that they may never have seen before,” Stone said.

Olympic Day events take place all over the country, but Stone says she believes Johnson City’s event is one of the largest.

She said organizers hoped to see around one-thousand kids particiate Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.