Brandon Banks found guilty of 2 charges in Vanderbilt rape trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After around 10 hours of deliberation, a jury found Brandon Banks guilty of two of the seven charges against him in the Vanderbilt University rape case.

Banks’ bond was revoked and he was taken into custody immediately after the verdict was read Friday night at the downtown Nashville courthouse.

He was found guilty of one count of aggravated rape and one count of aggravated sexual battery.

He had previously been indicted on five counts of aggravated rape and two counts of aggravated sexual battery and pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Both the defense and prosecution rested their cases late Thursday morning and gave their closing arguments before the jury began deliberating around 2:40 p.m.

After being unable to reach a verdict by 8 p.m. that night, the jury told the judge they wanted to rest and resume deliberations Friday morning. The verdict was then handed down just before 7:15 p.m. Friday night.

Banks is one of four young men charged in the high-profile case and now the third to be convicted. Two former teammates, Brandon Vandenburg and Cory Batey, were found guilty and sentenced to 17 and 15 years in prison, respectively, last year.

The fourth suspect, Jaborian “Tip” McKenzie, has testified in all three trials while he himself has yet to go to trial on the same charges–five counts of aggravated rape and two counts of aggravated sexual battery. It’s unknown if or when he will.