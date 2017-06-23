Abingdon’s Zach Osborne hoping to make the podium at Muddy Creek

BLOUNTVILLE — The Tennessee National returns to Muddy Creek on Saturday, the 5th race on the Lucas oil motocross championship schedule.

Abingdon’s Zach Osborne has won 2 of the first 4 races this season, but one place he has not won…his home track at Muddy Creek.

Osborne, however, is entering the race at the top of the 250 class points standings, feeling confident in himself and the team to get the job done this year.

” It’s nice to come here. It’s a little bit of a homecoming for me because I don’t get to come back to Abingdon very often, so to come on press-day Thursday and spend Friday at home is a really nice treat. Comes to a lot of obligation, but at the same time I have to be grateful for the opportunity to be here in front of family and friends. I haven’t hit the podium here, yet, but I have 2 wins out of the 4 races this season and 3 moto wins, so I feel good about my chances.”

Racing is scheduled to begin tomorrow weather permitting. The finals are scheduled for Saturday