Abingdon federal court sentences Florida sex offender to 30 months in prison for failing to register

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – A Florida man who pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in Virginia was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison on Thursday.

Christopher Matthew Marsh, 40 of Wytheville, VA and formerly of Tallahassee, FL, pleaded guilty earlier this year in District Court to failing to register as a sex offender.

Marsh was sentenced on Thursday to serve 30 months in federal prison.

Marsh was convicted of an attempted capital sexual offense in Florida in 1997 – requiring him to register as a sex offender for life.

After he was released from prison in Florida Marsh complied to the requirements until June 2016. That’s when probation officers received notification that his GPS monitor strap has been cut off.

Since then, Marsh has been wanted in the state of Florida.

Investigators tracked Marsh at a motel in Wytheville, VA, where they say he had taken residence. Investigators said aA review of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act revealed Marsh had not registered as a sex offender in Virginia.