80-year-old man reported missing in Wise County, VA

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Deputies in Wise County need your help finding a missing elderly man. Billy Joe Miller, 80, was reported missing on Thursday.

He is described as standing around 5’11, weighing 160 pounds, and having blue eyes and gray hair.

Deputies said he was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, khaki pants, suspenders and a white hat.

Miller is said to have dementia and has diabetes. He was last seen by family at their home on Orby Cantrell Highway in Wise.

If you have any information that can help deputies call the Wise County, VA Sheriff’s Office at 276-328-3566 or Wise County Central Dispatch at 276-328-37756.