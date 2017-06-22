Women’s Tennis Signs Gabrielle Beville for 2017-18

6/22/2017 | Women’s Tennis

WISE, Va. – UVa-Wise women’s and men’s tennis head coach Danny Rowland has announced the addition of Gabrielle Beville to the Cavalier women’s tennis team for the 2017-18 season. Beville will join the program this fall after letter wining for four years at Eastern View High School in Culpeper, Virginia.

A native of Culpeper, Beville helped lead her team to an impressive 44 match wins in her four years of high school tennis, primarily playing singles at the No. 5 position. Her freshman and sophomore years, Beville played singles at the No. 5 spot and competed at No. 2 doubles as a freshman and at No. 1 doubles her sophomore season. Beville had her best year as a junior when she went a combined 28-0 in singles and doubles during the regular season. Playing No. 4 singles and the top doubles spot, Beville went 14-0 in both as she led her team to a Conference 19 title. Named team captain, she reached the regional finals in doubles as Eastern View finished with a 13-1 overall record. Beville was also a team captain her senior season and assisted her team to an 11-4 record, going 11-4 at No. 5 singles and 10-5 at No. 3 doubles.

Gabrielle plans on studying pre-med at the College and has aspirations of getting into the University of Virginia’s medical school upon graduating from UVa-Wise. She chose to become a Cav because small school feel and her plans to attend medical school afterwards.