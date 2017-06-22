White House: Trump to sign VA accountability bill on Friday

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press Published: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House says President Donald Trump will sign a bill Friday to make it easier to fire Department of Veterans Affairs employees.

The measure has broad bipartisan support and is part of an effort encouraged by Trump to fix an agency that provides health care and other services to millions of veterans. The bill was prompted by a 2014 scandal at the Phoenix VA medical center, where some veterans died while waiting for care.

Trump promised as a candidate to fire VA employees “who let our veterans down.”

VA Secretary David Shulkin supports the measure. The bill cleared the House last week by a vote of 368-55, and the Senate by voice vote.

Trump is to sign the measure during a ceremony in the White House East Room.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s