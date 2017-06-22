Vermont’s Kendrick Gray commits on twitter to play for the ETSU Bucs

VERMONT — Vermont high school basketball standout Kendrick Gray is coming south to play for the ETSU Buccaneers.

On Wednesday Vermont Academy basketball announced on twitter that the Newport native will be a Buc.

Prior to playing at Vermont Academy, Gray was a three-time state champion at Rice Memorial.

Instead of returning to Rice for his senior season, he reclassified and played two years at Vermont Academy.

Now on his way to ETSU, Gray is the twelfth Vermont Academy alum to move on to the division one level in the past three years.