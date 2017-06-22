Tyson adopting video, welfare checks in poultry operations

PLUMERVILLE, Ark. (AP) – The nation’s largest meat producer says it has installed video cameras in key areas of all its poultry processing operations and will seek a new way to slaughter birds.

Tyson Foods says it views itself as a steward for millions of birds and that it isn’t reacting to the bad publicity that comes when undercover videos show abuses in agriculture. In recent years, animal rights groups have shown some workers with a number of companies treating animals roughly before they are slaughtered.

Tyson says a third party will review videos remotely, concentrating on areas where workers handle live animals. Tyson has also hired nearly five dozen “animal well-being” specialists to circulate among its growers.

The company also says it will explore killing birds with carbon dioxide gas rather than through traditional means.

