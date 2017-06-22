Tusk holds out hope that Brexit can be reversed

BRUSSELS (AP) – European Council President Donald Tusk says that he still holds out hope that Brexit can be reversed even though the negotiations on Britain’s departure from the European Union officially started this week. Tusk has made the comments a few hours before a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May. Tusk says that he had been asked by British friends if he could see a way of Britain still staying in. Tusk said that “I told them that in fact the EU was built on dreams that seemed impossible to achieve.” He added to that by quoting a John Lennon song: “So who knows? You may say I am a dreamer but I’m not the only one.”

