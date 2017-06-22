Tonight’s Lakeside Concert Series at Winged Deer Park postponed

JOHNSON CITY, TN – Due to forecasts of heavy thunderstorms, tonight’s Lakeside Concert Series performance has been postponed. Asylum Suite will now take the stage at Winged Deer Park’s Goulding Amphitheatre on Thursday, July 20 from 7-9 p.m.

“This was necessary to ensure the safety of the audience and the performers,” said Mary Ann Kinch, marketing and events manager for Parks and Recreation. “We’re happy Asylum Suite could reschedule and look forward to seeing their show on July 20.”

The Lakeside Concert Series features a broad range of performances. The remainder of this year’s lineup includes:

· Thursday, June 29, Beach Nite Band – 7-9 p.m.

· Thursday, July 6, Model City Wrecking Crew – 7-9 p.m.

· Thursday, July 13, Jerry Pierce and the Nightlife Band – 7-9 p.m.

· Thursday, July 20, Asylum Suite – 7-9 p.m.

· Sunday, September 10 – The Johnson City Symphony – 6-8 p.m.

The Lakeside Concert Series is made possible by News and Neighbor and 101.5 WQUT, Tri-Cities’ Classic Rock.

For more information, call (423)283-5815 or email jcparksinfo@johnsoncitytn.org.