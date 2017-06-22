TONIGHT: Abingdon’s Thursday Jams concert moves indoors

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – The town of Abingdon says due to the forecast of rain and thunder, the Thursday Jams Concert is moving indoors tonight.

The concert will now take place as Wolf Hills Brewing located at 350 Park Street SE in Abingdon.

The Marcus King Band performs, with opener The Get Right Band. Music starts at 7:00 p.m. and the concert is still FREE.

The Abingdon Convention & Visitors Bureau says food will be provided by Toni’s Hawaiian Tacos and the bar will be open.

For more info call the Abingdon Visitor Center at (276) 676-2282.