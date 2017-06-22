Summer Housework Hacks

Published:

Summer is here, which means more outdoor fun…and more indoor cleaning. From a day at the beach to weekend camping, even the daily chaos of kids and pets running in and out of the house, the outdoors always finds it’s way inside during the summer. All of which ends up on carpets, hardwoods and other surfaces. Tracy Metro, interior designer and star of the hit UK TV show, House Doctor, joins us to share her housework hacks that will keep your home clean, so you can spend more time enjoying the summer sun! For more, visit their website.

