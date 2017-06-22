Otto Warmbier’s funeral: Final farewell for US student detained by North Korea



WYOMING, Ohio (AP) — Hundreds of mourners are celebrating the life of an American college student who was detained in North Korea for over a year and died shortly after being returned home to Ohio in a coma.

Otto Warmbier’s brother, sister and friends were scheduled to speak at the funeral Thursday in his hometown of Wyoming, near Cincinnati. A rabbi was officiating at the public service, which was closed to the news media.

A coroner is trying to determine Warmbier’s cause of death. Relatives say they were told the 22-year-old University of Virginia student had been in a coma since shortly after he was sentenced to prison in North Korea in March 2016.

He died Monday.

He’d been accused of trying to steal a propaganda banner while visiting North Korea.