Mother accused of offering to record video of children doing sexual acts

WKRG Staff Published:

BAY MINETTE, AL (WKRG) — An Alabama woman is accused of offering recordings of her children engaging in sexual acts.

Jennifer Lynne Weekley, 37, has been charged with sexual abuse of a child, permitting a child to engage in pornographic activity and production of pornography with minors.  She is in the Baldwin County Jail on $300,000 bond ($100,000 per charge).

Weekley allegedly texted offers of videos showing her children engaging in sexual acts.  Her children are under the age of 12-years-old.

News 5 is told Weekley allegedly used “sex games” to entice the children into performing sexual acts.  Authorities believe there is a long history of child sex abuse.

If Weekley is able to make the $300,000 bond, she is required to wear an ankle monitor and can’t have any contact with a person under the age of 18.

